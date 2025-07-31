Car Enthusiast Killed In Route 295 Crash: Remembering Jay Hill

At 6:47 p.m., Hill's Chevrolet Nova lost control on Route 295 north in Logan Township in Gloucester County, veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. Hill died the next day from his injuries, Lebron said.

A lifelong West Deptford resident, Hill graduated from West Deptford High School and earned his associate's degree from Gloucester County College, according to his obituary from the Budd Funeral Home website.

A longtime warehouse manager, Hill most recently served as regional solutions specialist at Accu-Tech, his obituary reads. Active in the community, Hill was a pageant dad who coached his daughters in softball and basketball and was also a renowned DJ, according to his obituary.

Hill loved working on his 1966 Chevy Nova and founded the Monday's in Mantua Car Organization, his obituary reads. He also enjoyed spending time on his boat and was dockmaster at Nob's Boat ramp, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughters Morgan and Maggie, his parents Jane and Nob, his brother Glenn, his cat, Nala, his dog, Daisy and numerous other family members and friends.

A funeral was held Wednesday, July 30, at Budd Funeral Home in Woodbury.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

