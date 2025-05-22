Support Swells For Woodbury Heights Man After Dump Truck Slams Into Home

At 1:34 p.m., officers responded to Woodbury-Glassboro Road after a dump truck lost control, struck telephone pole and then crashed into his home, Woodbury Heights police said. Matteo, who was home at the time, remains hospitalized, his family said.

The home was demolished following the crash and Matteo lost everything he owned, according to a fundraiser set up to support him.

"This house was all he had," Shelby Zakreski, his granddaughter who organized the fundraiser, said.

Matteo had lost his wife in 2022, but her urn survived the crash unscathed, Zakreski said.

"We are truly grateful that it was able to be returned to him," Zakreski said.

The fundraiser will assist with providing Matteo with clothes, walkers and canes for his mobility and other essential items. As of Thursday, May 22, $4,580 has been raised.

The driver of the dump truck is to believe have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, police said. To view the fundraiser, click here.

