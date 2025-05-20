Photos Show House Collapse Caused By Dump Truck That Lost Control In Woodbury Heights

The truck was driving on Woodbury-Glassboro Road when it veered off and slammed into a house on Fairview Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Woodbury Heights, 6abc reports. A resident in the home was hospitalized, the outlet said.

Photos from the scene were shared by the Cherry Hill Fire Department, showing the truck lodged deep inside the single-family home.

The dump truck was trapped inside the vehicle but was speaking with rescuers, 6abc said. Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the vehicle.

Emergency crews remained on scene Tuesday afternoon as the situation continued to unfold.

