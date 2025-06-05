Fair 87°

Weehawken Businessman Issued $100K In Bad Checks: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old Weehawken man was arrested and hit with multiple theft charges on Thursday, June 5, after he deceived numerous people through his business, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Weehawken Police
Between July 2023 and June 2024, Jose Espinosa deceived 10 individuals and one business by collecting payments for unperformed services through his business Move the Needle LLC, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.. 

Espinoza issued bad checks to five individuals and one business. The total reported loss exceeds $100,000, Suarez said.

Espinoza is charged with multiple counts of theft by deception and issuing a bad check, authorities said.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correction Facility pending his first court appearance, authorities said.

