Weehawken Businessman Issued $100K In Bad Checks: Prosecutor

Between July 2023 and June 2024, Jose Espinosa deceived 10 individuals and one business by collecting payments for unperformed services through his business Move the Needle LLC, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said..

Espinoza issued bad checks to five individuals and one business. The total reported loss exceeds $100,000, Suarez said.

Espinoza is charged with multiple counts of theft by deception and issuing a bad check, authorities said.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correction Facility pending his first court appearance, authorities said.

