Man Charged With Sexual Assault, Assaulting Police Officer In Weehawken: Prosecutor

At 2 a.m., Weehawken police received a report of a woman who had been physically and sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as Dennis Hackett, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Hackett was charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and simple assault, Suarez said. Hackett faces additional charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.

Hackett is being detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion, Suarez said.

