Crash Investigation Shuts Lincoln Tunnel

All lanes westbound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel were closed Tuesday morning, Sept. 10 due to a crash, the NJDOT site said.

Traffic along 495 Tuesday, Sept. 10.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened sometime after 8 a.m. in the center of the tunnel, the website says.

As of press time, major delays were being reported.

