Crash Investigation Shuts Lincoln Tunnel

The crash happened sometime after 8 a.m. in the center of the tunnel, the website says.
As of press time, major delays were being reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Weehawken and receive free news updates.
All lanes westbound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel were closed Tuesday morning, Sept. 10 due to a crash, the NJDOT site said.
The crash happened sometime after 8 a.m. in the center of the tunnel, the website says.
As of press time, major delays were being reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Weehawken and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE