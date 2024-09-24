This month, Carepoint Health filed notices with New Jersey's labor department indicating layoffs would begin on Dec. 12 at healthcare centers in Bayonne, Jersey City, and Hoboken.

The 2024 WARN Notice says that 859 employees will be laid off at IJK Opco LLC (CarePoint Health) in Bayonne; 843 employees will be laid off at Hudson Hospital Opco LLC (CarePoint Health) in Jersey City; and that 900 employees will be laid off at HUMC Opco LLC (CarePoint Health) in Hoboken.

Daily Voice reached out to Carepoint for comment. A Carepoint spokesperson tells NorthJersey.com that none of the three hospitals are "facing any imminent threat of closure and no final decisions regarding layoffs have been made at this time."

Last year, Carepoint requested $130 million in state funding, as reported by the Jersey Journal.

