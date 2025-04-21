Woman, 36, ID'd As Victim Of Wayne NJ Transit Crash: Officials

Kristy Joy Adger, of Lyons (a section of Bernards Township) was struck by a Montclair-Boonton Line NJ Transit train in Wayne on Friday, April 11 just before 3 p.m., NJ Transit officials said.

The crash happened just east of the Wayne Route 23 Transit Center, according to New Jersey Transit.

Train #1001, which had departed Hoboken at 1:58 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 3:30 p.m., was involved in the fatal collision. There were no injuries to the approximately 27 customers and crew on board, rail officials said in a statement.

As a result, Montclair-Boonton Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Montclair State University and Denville.

The New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

