The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Learning Center on Van Duyne Avenue, Wayne Police Chief Joseph Rooney said.

School staff reported that the victim was bleeding heavily from stab wounds to the chest and that the offender was in the lower level of the school,” the chief said in a statement.

Officers arrived and immediately treated the victim, while others located and arrested the suspect. The knife believed to have been used was recovered at the scene.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson, where he was undergoing surgery at the time of the press release.

Police say the stabbing followed an argument that started during lunch break in the cafeteria.

“It was learned that a dispute between the two involved students erupted in the cafeteria during lunch break and ended with the older student stabbing the younger student,” police said. “School staff intervened immediately to stop the altercation.”

The suspect, identified as Rayshawn Christian, 18, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in an Educational Institute

He was being held on a complaint warrant pending transport to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Wayne Police Detective Bureau, and the school was temporarily placed on shelter-in-place status while investigators processed the scene and interviewed witnesses

