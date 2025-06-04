Wayne Serial Burglar Caught Fast Asleep On Abandoned Bus: Cops

Robert Gorrie, 61, had been on the run for weeks after investigators linked him to a string of burglaries earlier this year, Wayne police said in a June 4 press release.

Police said the crimes happened over several months and involved a man breaking glass doors to get inside local businesses and take cash.

Detectives identified Gorrie, who had a last known address in Wayne, and issued warrants for his arrest. Officers searched for him throughout the area but said he evaded capture. They eventually asked the public for help.

“Believing that Mr. Gorrie had most likely left the area, the Wayne Police Detective Bureau initiated various investigative techniques to expand the search,” the department said.

Last week, detectives developed information that Gorrie might be in Hudson County. They met with members of the Jersey City Police Department to coordinate efforts.

On the third day of the search, Wayne Police Detective Lt. Vincent Ricciardelli and Detective Tomasz Cydzik found Gorrie sleeping in an abandoned bus along the railroad tracks near the Jersey City/Bayonne border, police said.

Gorrie was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft. He was taken to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub pending a detention hearing, police said.

