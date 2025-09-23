Wayne Home Health Aide Assaulted Elderly Patient Then Lied About It: Cops

Officers responded to a residence around 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, after receiving a report of an assault, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Two adult sisters told officers their mother’s aide, identified as Helen Pitman, 64, of Mount Vernon, NY, had called to report that their mother had fallen, Daly said. The sisters said they checked a home security camera and saw Pitman “shoved their mother backwards forcefully which caused her to leave her feet and fall into her bed,” Daly said.

According to police, the video showed the woman strike the back of her head on the wall before screaming in pain. The sisters gave the footage to officers, Daly said.

When officers and the sisters checked on the woman, she was asleep but “was in pain when her head was touched,” Daly said. Her daughters pointed out several bruises, and she was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

Pitman allegedly told officers the woman had fallen, police said. She was arrested and charged with assault on an elderly person, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, and neglect of elderly, Daly said.

Pitman was released on a complaint summons under bail reform guidelines. “The charges against Ms. Pitman are merely accusations and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Daly said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wayne and receive free news updates.