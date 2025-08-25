Wayne Dad Stopped Daughter From Leaving With Man — So He Pulled Out Knife: Cops Say

The confrontation happened around 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at a home on Riverside Drive, Wayne Police Detective Captain Dan Daly said. Officers were told a fight involving a knife had broken out, and that the suspect vehicle had fled toward Route 46 East, Daly said.

Officer Spencer Schoonmaker positioned himself to intercept the fleeing car and stopped it as it entered Route 80 East, Daly said. The three occupants admitted to fleeing from Riverside Drive.

Investigators learned the resident had refused to allow his daughter to get in the suspect vehicle when it arrived to pick her up, Daly said. “One of the occupants, Kriss Rodriguez, age 29 of Passaic, allegedly exited the suspect vehicle with a knife and threatened the girl’s father,” Daly said. “Mr. Rodriguez admitted to possessing the knife during the incident.”

The knife was recovered from the glove compartment of the car, Daly said. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

Police said Rodriguez also had outstanding criminal and traffic warrants from other jurisdictions. He was taken to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub pending a detention hearing.

