Wayne Assistant Supermarket Manager Found With Prepubescent Child Porn, Sheriff Says

Ronald P. Casale, 68, of Totowa, an assistant supermarket manager in Wayne, was found with photos that depicted nude children between the ages of 4 and 8 engaged in sexual behavior, according to Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo.

Investigators received information that a user had uploaded images of child sexual abuse material into an online image search engine to look for similar content, Adamo said.

Detectives traced the illegal activity to Casale, and a search of his residence led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices, which will be examined for further evidence, the sheriff said.

Casale was arrested following a joint investigation by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with help from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Casale, who was an assistant supermarket manager in Wayne, is now unemployed, authorities said.

He is charged with:

One count of Maintaining Child Pornography (2nd-degree crime)

One count of Possession of Child Pornography (3rd-degree crime)

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wayne and receive free news updates.