Temps Near 100°, Severe Storms To Slam Passaic County, Forecasters Warns

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region, including Trenton, Flemington, Toms River, and Philadelphia, starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

“Afternoon highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s combined with rising humidity will lead to heat indices reaching 95 to 100 degrees around the Philadelphia Metro area and southward,” the agency said Tuesday.

Temperatures will feel hottest in urban areas like Camden, Trenton, Vineland, and Wilmington, where dense development traps heat.

The agency urges people to “drink plenty of water and spend time in air conditioning or shade.” Vulnerable residents, including seniors and young children, should limit time outside.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected both days, with the highest threat during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms may bring damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding, especially on Wednesday.

“There is a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening that may bring damaging wind gusts along with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail,” the National Weather Service said in its latest Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region.

Looking ahead, meteorologists warn that the heat may not end this week.

“The confidence in an extended period of high heat and humidity is increasing for early next week,” the NWS said. The worst of it is expected to hit Sunday through Wednesday, peaking Monday and Tuesday, with little relief at night due to high humidity.

Residents are urged to check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning, and to monitor official updates at weather.gov/phi.

