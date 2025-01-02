SWAT Standoff Shakes Wayne Neighborhood As Tense Barricade Drags On

The situation began around 1 p.m. on Lancaster Court, according to residents, some of whom were unable to access their units during the standoff.

Photos from the scene show heavily armed SWAT team members standing outside a unit, shields raised and long guns drawn, as they worked to resolve the incident.

As of press time, the standoff remained active, with neighbors anxiously awaiting updates. Daily Voice has reached out to local police and the county sheriff's office for details.

