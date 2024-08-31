Overcast 68°

Shooting Reported At Lenape High School, Pcti Football Game

Two juveniles were shot after a Friday, Aug. 30 football game at Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, reports say.

PCTI aerial view.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Gunfire rang out around 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wayne school after the game against Lenape High School, CBS News New York says citing sources.

The two victims were hospitalized and one suspect was in custody.

A statement was released by Lenape HS to ABC7 saying:

"All Lenape High School (LHS) students and staff are safe and unharmed. We were informed there was gunfire and two individuals needed medical attention at the conclusion of a football game tonight in Wayne, NJ, and the suspect is in custody. No LHS students or staff were involved in the disturbance. Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute community."

