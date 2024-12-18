Prominent Wayne Jazz Musician Danny Bacher Dies At 48

A native of Wayne, Bacher was a singer, saxophonist, dancer and composer, who was also an author- having recently published a book about his collection of Laurel and Hardy merchandise, the Jazz Loft said.

A graduate of Wayne Hills High School, Bacher attended New Jersey City University, according to his Facebook. At the time of his death, he was working on a project about Harry Nilsson, the Jazz Loft said.

“I will always have the utmost respect and admiration for Danny as a musician and an artist," Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft said. "He was 100% in, 100% of the time— a consummate performer.

"He truly loved every stranger that sat in front of him. The music was always the number one priority. He appreciated the songwriter, the arranger, the history, the vision of the show, and especially the musicians that backed him up.”

Bacher performed at many prominent venues including 54Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center and even Carnegie Hall, the Jazz Loft said.

Along with his brother Josh, Bacher was the co-creator of the beloved after-school puppet series “The Backyard Players” (2008-2012), and helped run Camp Liberty, an arts-based summer program in Jersey City, for the past decade, the Jazz Loft said. A fundraiser has been set up to assist Josh and Bacher's family.

"Josh and Danny shared an incredible bond—not only as brothers but as best friends and collaborators," Jennifer Demirel said. "Together, they brought joy and inspiration to so many through their work with Liberty Camp and their comedic educational videos for children. Their shared passion for bringing joy and making a difference has left a lasting impact on so many lives."

As of Wednesday, Dec. 18, more than $8,535 has been raised.

“Danny was a special person and real friend to me,” said Manuel. “I loved him like a brother and I’ll really miss him.”

Aside from Josh, Bacher is survived by his wife Erin Bernard-Bacher, the Jazz Loft said. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

