Police Shoot Sword-Wielding Resident In Wayne: Prosecutor

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team responded to a home on White Birch Court around 9:55 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Wayne police had been dispatched to perform a welfare check when they encountered the suspect, armed with two swords, Valdes said.

One Wayne officer discharged a service-issued firearm, striking the individual, according to the prosecutor. That individual was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The subject is in critical but stable condition.

Pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, the Attorney General Office of Public Integrity and Accountability has been notified. The investigation into this matter, including the use of force by police, remains active and ongoing. At this time, further information will not be released so as not to jeopardize the investigation in progress.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

