Pair Wanted In Wayne Walgreens Shoplifting Spree: Cops

Tiffany Vasto, 34, of Lyndhurst, and John Howlett, 51, of Maplewood, have been charged in connection to a theft at the Walgreens on Valley Road that happened on March 9, according to Detective Capt. Dan Daly of the Wayne Police Department.

The two are currently wanted and at large, police said.

The department credited help from the public in identifying the suspects. “With assistance from the public, Wayne Police Detective Michael Polifrone has identified and charged Tiffany Vasto… and John Howlett,” Daly said.

Police are still trying to identify a third woman involved. “The other female involved remains unidentified at this time,” Daly said.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts or the identity of the third woman is asked to contact the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 973-633-3530.

Police reminded the public: “The charges against both suspects are merely accusations and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

