NJ Kiosk Worker Who Raped Teen In Janitor's Closet Approaches Undercover Cop Days Later: Police

As previously reported by Daily Voice, 23-year-old ex-con Denys Ludisaca, of Little Ferry, was charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a girl between ages 13 and 15 at the mall on Jan. 11.

The affidavit for probable cause says the victim frequents the Wayne mall and was planning to meet up with friends that day.

** WARNING: The following news report contains graphic and disturbing information. Reader discretion is advised. **

While exiting one of the mall's public restrooms, she ran into Ludisaca, the police paperwork says. The victim recognized Ludisaca, who police say sells T-shirts at the mall, and has spoken to him in the past, but did not know his name and never interacted with him outside of the mall.

Ludisaca led the victim to a small janitor's closet located next to the restrooms in a far corner of the mall, police said. Upon entering the closet, Ludisaca blocked the door with his back and prevented the victim from leaving, the criminal complaint says. Ludisaca then raped the victim.

The victim met up with a friend after the assault and immediately told her what had happened, according to police. The friend urged the victim to tell someone.

On Jan. 14, an undercover detective from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office walked through the mall in an attempt to identify Ludisaca. The detective walked past a T-shirt kiosk, where they were approached by someone matching the suspect's description, later identified as Ludisaca, authorities said.

"The individual reached out and grabbed the [undercover officer's] arm to get their attention, showed the [officer] merchandise, and within minutes asked the [officer] for their Instagram handle," police paperwork says.

The detective asked the individual his name, to which he replied, "Denys," according to police. The following day, authorities obtained surveillance footage, which corroborated the victim's account of the incident.

The victim and the undercover officer both confirmed that the Instagram photo matched the kiosk worker identified as "Denys," the man who assaulted the victim, the affidavit says.

During her supplemental statement, the victim said the first time she met Ludisaca he asked her for her Instagram handle, police said.

"[The victim] did not provide the information, however, she did provide the spelling of her first name, which [the victim] believes is how the suspect found her Instagram account," police paperwork reads. "On the same day, [the victim] was shown a photo array and she positively identified the suspect as the man who sexually assaulted her."

Ludisaca has a lengthy criminal history, having been arrested in multiple crimes across Bergen County dating back to 2019, as reported by Daily Voice.

In the latest incident, Ludisaca was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He was ordered held pending trial.

