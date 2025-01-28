Man Kidnaps, Sexually Assaults Teen Girl In Secluded Area Of Willowbrook Mall: Prosecutor

Denys Ludisaca, of Little Ferry, carried out the attack on the girl between 13 and 15 years old, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Deputy Chief Joseph Rooney said.

Police were notified of the incident on Jan. 11, and on Jan. 16, Ludisaca was identified as the attacker and was arrested at the mall, Valdes said.

He was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The sentencing exposure on a first-degree kidnapping is 25 years to life in New Jersey State Prison, subject to a 25 year term of parole ineligibility when the victim is less than sixteen years old; on a second-degree sexual assault, it is five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 85% of the term to be served before parole eligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act; on third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, it is three to five years in New Jersey State Prison. If convicted, Ludisaca would be subject to Megan’s Law registration requirements and Parole Supervision for Life.

Ludisaca was ordered held pending trial.

