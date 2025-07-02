A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

Man Followed Teen With Dollar In His Mouth Then Pulled Knife At Wayne Outback Steakhouse: Cops

A Wayne man was arrested after he threatened to kill an Outback Steakhouse manager with a knife, moments after harassing a teenage worker inside the restaurant, local police said.

Khalil W. Bakho was arrested after an incident at Outback Steakhouse, police say.

Khalil W. Bakho was arrested after an incident at Outback Steakhouse, police say.

 Photo Credit: Wayne PD/Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Khalil W. Bakho, 60, was taken into custody Friday, June 27, around 8:35 p.m. in the parking lot of T-Bowl, Wayne Police said in a release issued Tuesday, July 1.

According to police, the trouble began inside the Outback Steakhouse when Bakho allegedly followed a juvenile female employee around with “a dollar bill in his mouth.” Several workers intervened, and a manager escorted Bakho out.

That’s when things escalated.

“Once outside, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened to kill the manager,” police said.

Officers quickly responded and located the suspect with help from Captain Bob Franco, who detained him. A search turned up a knife, and Bakho was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with:

  • Harassment
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
  • Certain Person Not to Have Weapons
  • Terroristic Threats
  • Aggravated Assault

Bakho was charged on a complaint warrant and taken to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Wayne and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE