Man Followed Teen With Dollar In His Mouth Then Pulled Knife At Wayne Outback Steakhouse: Cops

Khalil W. Bakho, 60, was taken into custody Friday, June 27, around 8:35 p.m. in the parking lot of T-Bowl, Wayne Police said in a release issued Tuesday, July 1.

According to police, the trouble began inside the Outback Steakhouse when Bakho allegedly followed a juvenile female employee around with “a dollar bill in his mouth.” Several workers intervened, and a manager escorted Bakho out.

That’s when things escalated.

“Once outside, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened to kill the manager,” police said.

Officers quickly responded and located the suspect with help from Captain Bob Franco, who detained him. A search turned up a knife, and Bakho was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with:

Harassment

Disorderly Conduct

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Certain Person Not to Have Weapons

Terroristic Threats

Aggravated Assault

Bakho was charged on a complaint warrant and taken to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub, police said.

