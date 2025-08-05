'I'll Shoot You:' 13-Year-Old Threatens Motel Guests In Wayne, Pair Arrested, Cops Say

The incident happened around 1:36 p.m. on Sunday, July 20 at the Quality Inn, Wayne Police Det. Capt. Dan Daly said in a release.

Officers responded to a report of a male with a gun in a bag threatening others at the motel. The caller told police the suspect had been reaching into a fanny pack and saying, “I will shoot you,” Daly said.

Police found a man and a woman in the parking lot matching the description, the captain said. They were detained while officers searched for the suspect, Daly said.

Soon after, the original caller pointed out a juvenile hiding behind nearby bushes. Officers ordered the boy out. The caller told police the confrontation began when he accidentally bumped into the boy in the hallway and an argument broke out. The 13-year-old then allegedly reached into his bag and repeated, “I’ll shoot you,” Daly said.

Officer Sean Lindberg searched the bushes and found a black fanny pack. Inside was a Ruger .45 caliber handgun and a loaded 10-round magazine, according to Daly.

Surveillance video showed the teen hiding the fanny pack as police approached, according to Daly.

The man and woman originally detained were identified as Brimary Vasquez Navarro, 21, of Queens, NY, and Jeremy Abanto Randiche, 22, of Paterson, according to Daly. They had been traveling with the juvenile, Daly said.

Police found retail merchandise with price tags and security sensors, along with anti-shoplifting tools among their belongings, Daly said.

Navarro and Randiche were charged with employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, endangering the welfare of a child, receiving stolen property, and possession of anti-shoplifting countermeasures, Daly said. Randiche also had outstanding warrants. Both were taken to the Passaic County Jail, police said.

The 13-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, improper disposition of a handgun, and possession of a handgun by a minor, Daly said. He was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center.

