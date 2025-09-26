Fake Wayne Doc Behind Stress Clinic Told Undercover Agent He's Among Best In The World: AG

Superior Court Judge Nicholas Ostuni, Sr. issued a temporary injunction on Tuesday, Sept. 24, preventing Imran Rasid, of Wayne, and his Stress Reduction Clinic, Inc. in Paramus, from offering medical, psychology, counseling, or therapy services, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

According to Platkin, the State’s lawsuit claims Rasid “has gone to great lengths to trick people into believing he has the requisite education, training, and licensure to practice medicine and mental health services in New Jersey, when in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.”

Rasid declined to comment when Daily Voice called Friday, Sept. 26. His Psychology Today profile shows he charges $150 per session.

The Division of Consumer Affairs said Rasid advertised himself as “Dr. Imran Rasid,” listing credentials such as “MD, PhD” and “board certified therapist,” while promoting himself online as “one of the leading physicians of the world.” Officials say he is not licensed in New Jersey.

Elizabeth M. Harris, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said: “Protecting consumers from this kind of blatant fraud is a matter of public health and safety and we will take every step necessary to put a stop to it.”

Court documents also detail patient complaints. One woman told investigators Rasid claimed to be a medical doctor and Ph.D. psychologist while treating her for anxiety, but lied about submitting her insurance claims. Another patient alleged Rasid behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner, telling her he liked her, wanted to take her out, and saved her Facebook photo on his phone.

An undercover investigator also posed as a patient last year. Rasid allegedly introduced himself by saying, “I am a physician, M.D. I’m also a psychologist. I’m a Ph.D. … And I’m also one of the leading physicians in the world,” before diagnosing the investigator with a “full blown panic attack” and offering couples counseling.

The State’s seven-count complaint accuses Rasid of the unlicensed practice of medicine, psychology, counseling, and alcohol and drug treatment, as well as consumer fraud violations. Officials are seeking to permanently bar him and his company from providing or advertising medical or counseling services.

Patients who believe they have been treated by an unlicensed individual or inappropriately by a licensed professional are urged to file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs online or by calling 1-800-242-5846.

