Explosive Blaze At Preakness Hills Country Club Contained

Wayne Fire companies 3, 4, and 5 rushed to the scene on Ratzer Road just after 9:20 p.m. What they found was every firefighter’s worst-case scenario: a building fully engulfed in flames, dangerously close to both a fuel storage tank and a container of hazardous chemicals.

“The first fire chief on the scene quickly realized the risks,” said Fire Commissioner Frank Velardi. “The fuel tank had to be cooled immediately to avoid a catastrophic failure.”

With flames threatening to spread, firefighters teamed up with the golf course’s maintenance staff to identify the chemicals stored on-site. Using Material Safety Data Sheets, they were able to determine the potential dangers and address them head-on.

Hazmat crews from Passaic County joined the effort, along with the Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad and Wayne Police Department. Meanwhile, fire companies 1 and 2 stood by at their stations, ready to respond to any additional emergencies in the township.

Hours of coordinated teamwork paid off. By 11:30 p.m., the blaze was under control. Remarkably, no injuries were reported, and the country club itself escaped damage.

“This was a complex and dangerous situation,” Velardi said. “But thanks to the quick action and collaboration of everyone involved, we were able to keep it from becoming much worse.”

The fire is under investigation by the Wayne Fire Inspection Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wayne and receive free news updates.