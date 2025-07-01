Man With Crack Pipe, Homemade Knife Degrades Cops Before Wayne Wawa Arrest, Police Say

The arrest happened on Sunday, June 22, around 11:45 p.m., when Wayne Police Officer Michael Sweeney spotted a 2007 Honda Pilot with a headlight out and a smashed windshield driving on Route 23 North, a release from Capt. Dan Daly says.

The vehicle was stopped in the Wawa parking lot, where Officer Gerard Parent arrived to assist.

While speaking with the driver, Sweeney noticed what he believed to be “a crack pipe with burn marks on it and a prescription bottle which contained a white, powdery substance consistent with illegal street drugs,” the release says.

Police said the driver, Scott A. Nieuzytek, 56 — who has seven pages of municipal charges on the NJ Courts site dating back to 2000 — was searched and found to be carrying a homemade knife in his back pocket. A further search of his vehicle uncovered “a metal pipe with a knife attached to the end, a pick axe, and drug paraphernalia with drug residue,” police said.

According to police, Nieuzytek “repeatedly harassed the officers using explicit language regarding race, sexuality, and degrading the officers’ families.”

Nieuzytek was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (3 counts)

He was taken to a hospital due to a prior injury, police said.

Nieuzytek has a history of serious and repeated offenses across multiple New Jersey municipalities, court records show. Among the most severe are a charge of aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon on April 15, in Paterson, and a theft charge for allegedly unlawfully taking movable property valued between $500 and $74,999 on June 5, in Morris Plains.

He was also charged with resisting arrest by preventing an officer from effecting an arrest on July 25, 2024, in Green Township, records show. In addition to these criminal charges, he has a lengthy history of motor vehicle violations. On Aug. 9, 2024, in Woodland Park, Nieuzytek was cited for careless driving causing property damage, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance. Similar insurance violations were issued on July 19, 2024, in Clifton and on June 1, 2024, in Andover.

He remained under guard until his remote detention hearing, at which time he was ordered to be released while still hospitalized, police said.

