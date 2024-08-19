A Few Clouds 77°

Crash With Fuel Spill Shuts Route 80 In Wayne

A crash and fuel spill closed all lanes of Route 80 in Wayne on Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, according to the NJDOT site.

Traffic camera in the area.

Photo Credit: NJDOT

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
As of 2:22 p.m., all westbound lanes west of Exit 53 were closed.

Delays up to 15 minutes were being reported.

