Crash With Fuel Spill Shuts Route 80 In Wayne

As of 2:22 p.m., all westbound lanes west of Exit 53 were closed.
Delays up to 15 minutes were being reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Wayne and receive free news updates.
A crash and fuel spill closed all lanes of Route 80 in Wayne on Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, according to the NJDOT site.
As of 2:22 p.m., all westbound lanes west of Exit 53 were closed.
Delays up to 15 minutes were being reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Wayne and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE