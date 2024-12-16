Atco Man Who Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Two Young Sisters Sentenced: Prosecutors

Kevin Mottas, 31, was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 13 to 80 years in state prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said in a news release. He was convicted in July on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, five counts of second-degree sexual assault, and six related charges.

Investigators said the abuse began when Mottas was living with his girlfriend in July 2015. He targeted her daughters, ages 6 and 7, over five months.

Prosecutors said Mottas repeatedly assaulted the sisters, threatening to harm them and their mother if they said anything about the abuse. At the time, neither sister knew the other was also being abused.

The assaults ended when the girls’ mother ended her relationship with Mottas in November 2015. The sisters disclosed the abuse to their mother in March 2019, prompting her to contact police.

Mottas was also convicted of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of hindering apprehension, and two counts of terroristic threats. He must serve at least 67 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Upon his release, Mottas must register as a sex offender and he'll receive lifetime parole supervision.

