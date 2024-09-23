Watchung Woman, 24, Threatens To Kill Prosecutors Office Staffer's Spouse, Authorities Say

Malina Jaffrey was enrolled in the pretrial intervention program by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office in January 2024, after she was charged with bias intimidation for crimes against a Plainsboro man, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Last July, Jaffrey began using different Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn accounts to harass an MCPO employee's spouse and sister, and other family members, Ciccone said. In one communication in September 2024, Jaffrey threatened to kill the staff member’s spouse.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office also found that Jaffrey conducted AI searches on the staff member and their family during the course of the online communications.

On Sept. 23, Jaffrey was arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree cyber harassment, three counts of fourth-degree retaliation against a public official for past official action, three counts of fourth-degree stalking, one count of third-degree criminal coercion, and one count of third-degree terroristic threats. Jaffrey was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a Pre-Trial Detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tammy Colonna of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3145.

