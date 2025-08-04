Tractor Trailer Plows Into Route 31 Strip Club: Firefighters

At 5:36 a.m., a crash occurred between the car and the tractor trailer on Route 31 in Hampton Borough, South Branch Emergency Services said.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole, bringing down live wires and then crash into Club Obsessions, resulting in moderate structural damage, authorities said.

The driver of the truck had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both drivers declined additional medical attention, authorities said.

Hunterdon County Hazmat contained the fluid spills and offloaded the remaining product from the fuel tanks, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.