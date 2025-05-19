Meth, Coke: Warren County Duo Arrested During Traffic Stop, Mount Olive Police Say

At 10:56 a.m., an officer observed a black Nissan on Route 46 West with a damaged windshield that failed to signal when changing lanes, Mount Olive police said.

While speaking with the occupants, the officer detected behavior consistent with criminal activity, police said.

A search of the car revealed large amounts of narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, and multiple prescription, Mount Olive police said.

Drug paraphernalia and a brass knuckle knife were also seized, police said.

Criag Norwich, a 60-year-old Warren County resident and Robert Brown, a 64-year-old Port Murray resident, were both hit with several drug charges, while Norwich was hit with weapons offenses for the brass knuckles, police said.

