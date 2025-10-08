NULL 58°

Barricaded Man A Hoax, Police In Warren County Say

A report of barricaded man that led to the activation of the Warren County Tactical Response Team was a hoax, authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Washington Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Washington Township Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

Officers received a call from a man claiming he had just committed homicide on multiple people, and police were able to quickly determine it was a swatting hoax, Washington Township police said.

At 3:00 p.m., officers were called to the Washington Garden Apartments for a barricaded man, police said. The Washington Township Police Department was called to the Washington Garden Apartments for a barricaded male subject. 

Officers attempted to make contact with the man via loud-calling on the patrol vehicle audible megaphone, police said. The Warren County Tactical Response Team was activated and made entry into the apartment which was unoccupied, police said. 

The investigation was confirmed to be a swatting incident, police said. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said.

