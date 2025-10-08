Barricaded Man A Hoax, Police In Warren County Say

Officers received a call from a man claiming he had just committed homicide on multiple people, and police were able to quickly determine it was a swatting hoax, Washington Township police said.

At 3:00 p.m., officers were called to the Washington Garden Apartments for a barricaded man, police said. The Washington Township Police Department was called to the Washington Garden Apartments for a barricaded male subject.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man via loud-calling on the patrol vehicle audible megaphone, police said. The Warren County Tactical Response Team was activated and made entry into the apartment which was unoccupied, police said.

The investigation was confirmed to be a swatting incident, police said. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.