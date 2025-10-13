NULL 51°

Barn Engulfed In Flames In Warren County: FD

Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire in Warren County on Saturday, Oct. 11.

A barn fire in Mansfield Township

 Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Fire Company No.1
Sam Barron

At 2:24 p.m.,  several fire departments responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Port Murray and found the barn fire already on fire, the Mansfield Township Fire Company No. 1. said.

An additional alarm was transmitted, brining multiple agencies from Warren County to the scene to assist in fighting the fire, firefighters said.

The fire was eventually brought under control at 5 p.m., firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, firefighters said.

