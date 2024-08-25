Angry Dad Draught House Vows To Rebuild After Fire

Firefighters were called to Angry Dad Draught House on Route 31 in Washington around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Photos of the scene show flames blowing through the roof. WFMZ says the roof of the restaurant collapsed and that no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

The restaurant thanked first responders and those who have assisted, vowing to rebuild: "We will rebuild, we will be better, we may be down but we are not out."

