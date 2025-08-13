Woodbury Man Arrested At Wawa For Stealing Car In Gloucester County: Police

Officers spotted a stolen Chevy Tahoe traveling southbound on Route 42, Washington Township police said. Officers tracked the Chevy Tahoe to Friesmill Road where a high-risk traffic stop was executed at the entrance to Wawa, police said.

Daniel Strauss was taken into custody and found to be in possession of cocaine, police said. He was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of CDS and was transported to the Salem County Jail, police said.

