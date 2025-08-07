Mostly Cloudy 78°

Washington Twp Man Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Washington Township man was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities announced this week.

 Photo Credit: Washington Township PD
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, July 15, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office’s High Tech Crimes Unit and the Washington Township Police Department executed a search warrant at Stephen Goffredo’s residence after child sexual abuse material was traced to his residence, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew Johns said.

The search turned up multiple electronic devices belonging to Goffredo, including a device of the same make and model that was linked to the media accounts that contained child pornography, Johns said. 

Goffredo admitted to officers to receiving child sexual abuse material, Johns said.

