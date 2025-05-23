Washington Township Man Made $545K Filing Phony Tax Returns: Feds

During the pandemic, James Mastrogiovanni engaged in a scheme to exploit COVID-19 relief programs to line his own pockets, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

From March 2021 through December 2022, Mastrogiovanni prepared phony tax returns, claiming tax refunds intended to help struggling small businesses by reducing employment taxes owed, Habba said.

Neither Mastrogiovanni nor any of his family members owned or operated a business, let alone had paid employees, Habba said. Mastrogiovanni claimed at least $1,443,409 in tax credits, and received $545,692 from the U.S. Treasury, Habba said. Leon Hayes, an accomplice of Mastrogiovanni, is scheduled to go on trial for his role in the scheme in September, Habba said.

Mastrogiovanni also engaged in a separate scheme to steal more than $180,000 from an 85-year-old, Habba said. The victim gave Mastrogiovanni a check to purchase a vehicle at the car dealership where Mastrogiovanni worked, Habba said.

Mastrogiovanni later used the routing and checking account numbers on the check to make unauthorized personal transactions from the account until the account was empty, Habba said.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, mail fraud, money laundering, and access device fraud, Habba said.

