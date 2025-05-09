Washington Township Boy ID'd After Fatal Shooting: Fundraiser

Officers responded to the home on the 400 block of Westminster Blvd and found Elijah dead, having sustained a gunshot wound to the head, Washington Township police Gloucester County said.

Elijah, a student at Birches Elementary School, was home alone at the time of the shooting, NJ.com reported.

"We are heartbroken to share the loss of our sweet Elijah, who passed away at just 10 years old," his family wrote on a fundraising page. "He brought light, laughter, and love to everyone around him, and our lives will never be the same."

Elijah is survived by his two sisters and his parents, according to the fundraiser. As of Friday, May 9, almost $29,000 has been raised.

