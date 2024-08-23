Warren Hills HS Grad Taylor Cerza Dies Suddenly, 27, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters

A Great Meadows native, Taylor worked as a direct support professional for Abilities of NW Jersey and was a loving mother to her two kids, Layla Knoop and Frankie Lee Golovko, her obituary says.

A GoFundMe launched in Taylor's memory had raised more than $9,200 as of press time.

"Taylor has two young beautiful daughters that will now have to grow up without their mommy so my family and I are doing whatever is needed for them to be well taken care of and live a happy life," writes Taylor's sister, Cortney.

Taylor's obituary also remembered her as a gifted artist who enjoyed nature and was "a bit of a hippie."

Services were held Thursday, Aug. 22. Click here for Taylor Cerza's complete obituary and here for the GoFundMe campaign.

