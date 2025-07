At 6:13 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Spring Lake Avenue for a report of a possible drowning in a backyard swimming pool with CPR instructions being given over the phone, Washington Township police said.

Officers were on the scene within two minutes and the toddler was alert and conscious, police said. The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police said.

