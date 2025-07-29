Suspects Followed Couple From Philly, Robbed Them At Gunpoint: Washington Twp PD

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Eton Drive, Washington Township police said. The victims had returned home from the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia, police said.

The man exited his Mercedes-Benz convertible in the driveway with his fiancée when he was ambushed by two armed suspects, police said. One suspect struck the victim in the head with a handgun while demanding his Rolex watch and wallet, police said. The second suspect held the woman at gunpoint and ordered her to remain silent, police said. A Rolex watch, wallet, multiple credit cards and cash were taken in the robbery.

The suspects, described as two African American men wearing dark clothing and masks, fled the scene on foot toward Joseph Drive, police said. Surveillance footage showed them entering a waiting getaway vehicle at the intersection of Eton and Joseph Drives, police said The vehicle fled the neighborhood toward Fries Mill Road, police said.

The vehicle of the suspects was tracked exiting Washington Township on SH42 Northbound near the NJ Transit bus garage, police said.

Washington Township Police Detectives are actively investigating the robbery, police said.

