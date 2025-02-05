Search Launched For Hit, Run Driver ID'd Months After Gloucester County Crash: Cops

At 2:30 a.m., a Hyundai Sonata struck a pedestrian on Hurffville Crosskeys Road near Chestnut Ridge Middle School in Washington Township, police. The vehicle fled the scene while the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Washington Township police said.

Recently, police located the suspected Hyundai parked with a primer-painted hood and a new front bumper, indicating possible attempts to conceal damage, officers said. The vehicle was towed to police impound, and further investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Devin Hogarth.

He is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, evidence tampering and hindering apprehension, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hogarth is urged to contact 856 589-0330 ext. 1180.

