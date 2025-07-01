Route 42 Chase Ends In Woods With K9 Takedown, Stolen Truck Had Bullet Holes: Police

Detective Matt Franchi saw the vehicle — a white Dodge Ram with stolen license plates — on State Highway 42 on Tuesday, July 1, at 12:30 p.m., Washington Township (Gloucester County) Police said.

Franchi, along with Detective Barnett and Officer Sadowski, tried stopping the truck outside the US Gas station at 5321 Black Horse Pike. When they turned on their emergency lights, the driver took off, jumped the median, and sped north on Route 42, police said.

The suspect hit a curb and another car before the truck broke down near the Atlantic City Expressway on-ramp, police said. He then ran into the woods behind the NJ Transit bus garage.

Sgt. Crozier and his K9 partner, AJAX, gave chase.

Detective Aquilino spotted the suspect, identified by police as Antjuan Hart-Sydnor, of Salem County, leaving the wooded area and arrested him without incident, police said.

Investigators learned the Dodge Ram had been reported stolen out of Harrison Township. The license plates were reported stolen from Lumberton Township. Police said the truck had “two bullet holes in the rear driver’s side door and rear glass.”

Hart-Sydnor was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, eluding law enforcement, and hindering apprehension. He was taken to the Salem County Jail.

Officials reminded residents to lock their cars and remove key fobs, adding: “Auto thefts continue to occur across New Jersey.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington Township and receive free news updates.