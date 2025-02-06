Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 33°

Raising Cane's Turnersville Grand Opening Draws Hundreds Of Chicken Lovers

Fans of chicken and sauce might have found their new home in Gloucester County.

Fans line up as they await the grand opening of Raising Cane's.

 Photo Credit: Josiah Kinman
Chicken lovers show off their swag at Raising Cane's

 Photo Credit: Josiah Kinman
A ribbon cutting at Raising Cane's grand opening

 Photo Credit: Josiah Kinman
The interior of a Raising Cane's in Washington Township

 Photo Credit: Josiah Kinman
Sam Barron

Raising Cane's celebrated its grand opening at 5241 Route 42 in Turnersville in Washington Township on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Not even the cold weather could keep hundreds of chicken finger fanatics, with several bringing chairs while they waited to go inside.

At the grand opening,  20 customers won free Raising Cane's for a year and the first 100 customers who bought a combo received a commemorative hat and free Box Combo cards.

This is the fast growing fried chicken franchise's sixth location in the Garden State. Raising Cane's also has locations in Burlington, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Glassboro and Marlton.

