NJ Thief Who Stole $100K Vehicle Nabbed: Washington Twp Police

At 7 a.m. on Friday, May 9, the 2023 vehicle was stolen after three masked men broke the rear driver's side window before fleeing with the video from Surrey Lake Development, Washington Township police said.

Detectives determined the thieves used a sophisticated electronic key programming scanner device, a tool commonly carried by auto theft crews to bypass security systems and program new key fobs on the spot. One suspect is seen carrying a red scanner box into the car, police said.

Officers worked jointly with the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force and detectives recovered location data and photographs from the suspect’s phone that placed him on Equitation Way at the exact time of the theft and data images of the the stolen Charger, police said.

Carlos Villarini was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

