Man Drove Drunk With Daughter In Car: Washington Township PD

Employees at Nifty Fifty’s restaurant on the Black Horse Pike observed a man accompanied by a small child, exhibiting signs of intoxication, Washington Township police said.

Staff members told officers they detected the odor of alcohol and noted slurred speech while inside the restaurant, police said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was found seated inside a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot, police said. His daughter was in the back seat, police said.

His BAC level was .22%, 3x the legal limit in New Jersey, police said. An open alcoholic beverage and a six pack of beer was also discovered inside the vehicle, police said.

He was charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. The child was turned over to a responsible family member, police said.

