Lucky Friday The 13th: Turnersville Ticket Hits $678K Jackpot, Lotto Officials Say

For one Gloucester County lottery player, Friday the 13th turned out to be anything but unlucky.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

A winning ticket hit the $678,674 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 16. The winner matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 13, and was sold at Township Liquors on Route 42 in Turnersville.

The winning numbers were 3, 12, 18, 19, and 25. The XTRA number was 2 and the Bullseye number was 03.

This was the second huge Jersey Cash 5 victory of the month in South Jersey. A ticket purchased at a liquor store in Toms River won an anonymous player the $1,883,824 jackpot on Friday, Dec. 6.

Township Liquors will also cash in, earning a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

