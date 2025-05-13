Home Explosion Ruled Murder Suicide, Washington Township Police Say

A male victim, believed to be the tenant, was found in the living room with a handgun nearby after officials extinguished the blaze at 13 Tranquility Ct. around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 11, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

His death was ruled a suicide caused by the fire. A female victim was located in a bedroom, and her death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

The prosecutor’s office said an investigation revealed that the home’s natural gas line had been tampered with, and an accelerant was present, indicating the fire had been intentionally set.

According to NBC10, neighbors and an ex-girlfriend, Nicole Ruiz, identified the man as Daniel Steele.

NBC10 reports that Steele dropped off his dog, Billy, at Ruiz’s home shortly before the fire. Ruiz told NBC10 that Steele also left a bag of dog food, and inside it she found money, she said. NBC10 also reports that Ruiz received an email from Steele moments before the fire.

“I am a terrible person. By the time you read this I won’t be alive. Billy loves you more than anyone I’ve ever seen. Take care of yourself. Love, me,” the message read, according to NBC10.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, the Washington Township Police Department, and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Allen Williams at 856-384-5622, Det. Matthew Laudenslager at 856-589-0330 ext. 1176, or email tips@co.gloucester.nj.us, the prosecutor’s office said.

