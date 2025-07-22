A Few Clouds 70°

Dog Turned On Burner, Causing Deadly Fire: Washington Twp FD

A dog trying to get dog food ended up causing a fire that killed several pets in Washington Township on Tuesday, July 15, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Washington Township Fire Department Facebook
At 1 a.m., firefighters responded to Canterbury Mews and saw smoke in a downstairs unit, the Washington Township Fire Department said.

Crews forced entry into the unit and were immediately met with smoke pouring out of the door, firefighters said.

An unconscious dog was found and immediately removed from the unit, firefighters said. As firefighters worked to extinguish the kitchen fire, they discovered several other pets, fire officials said.

The pets were pronounced dead, and the fire was brought under control, firefighters said.

During the investigation, crews found a burner knob in the ‘on’ position, and remains of dog food were found on top of the stove, firefighters said.

After speaking with the homeowner, it was confirmed that dog food was on top of the stove and that his dog was known to jump up on the counter, firefighters said. The dog accidentally turned on the burner and started a fire in the kitchen, firefighters said.

This is the second fire of its type in Washington Township over the last three years, firefighters said.

