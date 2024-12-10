Deer Crashes Into Washington Twp. Business, Topples Christmas Tree In Festive Frenzy (Video)

A curious visitor smashed through the door of a Gloucester County plumbing and HVAC company, the Washington Township Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A.M Botte Mechanical posted a Facebook reel on Sunday, Dec. 8 of the holiday season break-in set to the song "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree". Surveillance video captured the moment a deer climbed into the Delsea Drive business.

The unexpected guest burst through the glass door and kicked over a lit Christmas tree in a corner. The deer then stared at the tree on the ground, unsure of the yuletide chaos it caused.

Officers said nothing was stolen by the suspect described as about four feet tall, with brown fur, a white tail, "and moving faster than Santa’s sleigh."

"After giving our Christmas tree a makeover (and maybe checking our holiday deals 👀), the deer was safely released and unharmed," A.M Botte Mechanical posted. "We're taking this as a sign—our holiday specials must be TOO exciting to resist!"

Police also said the deer dashed off, leaving "no hoofprints behind."

"Could it be Rudolph blowing off pre-Christmas steam?" the police department jokingly asked. "Or maybe Prancer taking a solo mission?"

Anyone with "tips or deer-identifying expertise" should call Washington Township police at 856-589-6650 so officers can "unwrap this case before Santa hears about it."

